Health-Focused Restaurant, Radish, to Open its First Location in Williamson County Next Week

Radish, a vibrant health-focused restaurant concept created by Amanda Frederickson, will open a new location in Franklin on Tuesday, May 24, following the success of its first location in Nashville’s Sylvan Park neighborhood. The Franklin location will be at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 106 in the growing McEwen Northside development.

After the August 2020 opening of Radish, Frederickson has fine-tuned her fast-casual restaurant concept to share with patrons in Williamson County looking for a fresh and healthy meal within reach. Originally from Florida, Frederickson saw the need for more healthy restaurant options in the Southeast that encourage people to get outside of their salad comfort zone and explore new flavors and combinations that are both nourishing and appealing to the eye.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Williamson County,” says Frederickson. “Healthy food options should be available and uncomplicated, and we are excited to encourage our community to enjoy satisfying meals in an energetic environment inspired by the colorful ingredients in our kitchen.”

With a background working in the Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen, Frederickson spent years perfecting recipes and testing products with the purpose of creating delicious food for the home cook. Frederickson co-wrote 11 cookbooks during her time with the brand, later publishing her own cookbook, Simple Beautiful Food. After years of mastering the combination of health and approachability, Frederickson has committed to making simple and delicious meals accessible in Middle Tennessee.

Radish offers signature and build-your-own menu items including salads, wraps and grain bowls comprised of fresh, house-made ingredients, down to the dressings and dessert options. The eight “Signatures” combine unique and unexpected flavors that test the typical palate. The build-your-own menu allows customers to choose their base, protein, toppings and dressings to completely customize their meal, offering something for everyone. Radish also features kid-friendly meals, homemade desserts like fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and classic vanilla frozen yogurt, and refreshing teas, lemonade, kombucha and sparkling beverages.

Their menu prioritizes locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, including their grass-fed beef provided by Bear Creek Farm located in Thompson Station, Tenn. Radish clearly highlights food allergy and dietary restriction information, featuring an extensive list of gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free and vegetarian options within the signature menu. Additionally, customers can utilize the build-your-own feature to accommodate their needs and preferences.

Radish’s Franklin eatery, located in McEwan Northside, will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. McEwen Northside is the 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs, offering fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and green spaces. For more information, visit www.radishkitchen.com, or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.