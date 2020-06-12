The State of Tennessee announced that they will resume distribution of free cloth masks to the public, after confirming with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that an anti-microbial additive was safe.

The Williamson County Health Department has made these masks available to the public at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Department is still providing FREE drive-through assessment and COVID-19 testing following protocols from the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health. Individuals can receive a free test, mask or both when arriving at the testing site. Testing and masks are FREE to anyone, regardless of symptoms or county of residency.

