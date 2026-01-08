Health Departments Join TN Quit Week to Promote Smoking Cessation

Tennessee Quit Week is Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2026, and the Williamson County Health Department is encouraging smokers to take a life-changing step for their health, their families, and their future and join a local smoking cessation program.

“The start of a new year is a time to make meaningful changes,” Director Cathy Montgomery Williamson County Health Department said. “For those who smoke, quitting is one of the most impactful decisions they can make. They need to know they aren’t alone in this effort, whether they’ve tried to quit before or are thinking about quitting for the first time.”

Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable disease and death in Tennessee. Quitting smoking can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer, and respiratory illness. It also improves quality of life, increases energy, and enhances overall well-being.

Participants will be encouraged to set a quit date, build a support system, and explore strategies that work best for them. The program emphasizes that quitting is a process, not a one-time event, and that every attempt is a step forward.

Williamson County Health Department offers a full-scope tobacco cessation program. The service includes motivational phone calls, enrollment in the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, and free nicotine replacement products or other medications to aid with cessation for those who qualify.

Contact the Williamson County Health Department at 615-794-1542 to get started on a journey to better health without tobacco.

