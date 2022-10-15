Healing Housing to Host a Benefit Concert on October 24th at The Franklin Theatre

Healing Housing is hosting a benefit concert, An Intimate Evening of Music with Allison Russell and Special Guest Kyshona on Monday, October 24th at 7 pm at the Franklin Theatre (419 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064)

Allison will be joined that night by special guest Kyshona, another gifted artist who began her career as a music therapist, writing her first songs with her patients–the students and inmates under her care.

Tickets are $100 each and provides attendees with a beautiful musical evening as well as an opportunity to support the work of Healing Housing. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, your ticket cost and all proceeds that night will cover medical bills for Healing Housing residents. If the event sells out, this will cover one year of medical expenses for women.

Click HERE for more information and tickets.

