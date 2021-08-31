Heading Back to Class After Wisdom Teeth Extraction

While wisdom teeth can be extracted on older patients, the majority are somewhere in the age range of 17-25. For many of these patients, that means heading back to school shortly after the procedure.

If you are about to have your wisdom teeth removed or are the parent or guardian of a soon-to-be-patient, check out these important tips to help make the recovery as quick as possible, with reduced pain and discomfort, so you can head back to class.

Use Ice Packs

Use wrapped ice packs on the outside of your cheeks. Place ice packs on for 20 minutes, then off for 20 minutes for up to the first 36 hours post-op in order to reduce pain and keep swelling to a minimum.

Get Up & Get Moving

Hours and hours of Netflix is actually not the best approach following wisdom teeth extraction. Yes, some rest and recovery is perfectly fine and healthy. However, sinking into the couch for a few days is not ideal for recovery.

Dr. Coyne says, “Patients who heal the most quickly are the ones who get up and get moving. Examples could be walking the dog, going to the mall, or visiting with friends. The more quickly a patient is back to a normal routine, the better they will do.”

Take the Meds

Dr. Coyne will likely send you home with pain medicine or a recommendation for over-the-counter pain meds. Take them according to the directions. Give yourself the best chance at healing through reducing inflammation and the risk of infection by taking the medication appropriately and on time.

Stay Hydrated and Nourished

Your body can’t heal if it does not have the proper fuels and tools. That means staying hydrated and taking in nutrition. Don’t use a straw while you’re healing from wisdom teeth extractions. And don’t try hard foods too quickly. Soft foods or nutrition supplement drinks and still water will give your body the necessary energy to do the work of healing.

Keep it Clean

Dr. Coyne will give you tips and methods on keeping the wound site clean. Methods may include rinsing with warm salt water. (Don’t spit.) Keeping your mouth clean and trying to gently remove food from the surgical site can reduce the likelihood of dry socket, bad breath or pain.

Step Back from the Vices

While neither excessive alcohol use or smoking is a great idea on the best of days, these behaviors are particularly bad after oral surgery. Alcohol (even small amounts) could interfere or be dangerous with medications. Smoking hinders the healing process. Even if just for a week or two, take a break from these habits.

For more great tips on making your recovery as efficient as possible so you can get back to feeling good, having fun and attending class, contact Coyne Oral Surgery at 615-771-0017.

