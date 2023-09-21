Headed to Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin? Here’s the Info on Parking and Traffic

Making the Pilgrimage this weekend? This year sidewalks are open for those who will be parking in the area and headed over to the festival.

Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road) in Franklin. Before you head to the festival, here are some things to know about traffic and walking from downtown Franklin.

If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and 4th Avenue. According to the The City of Franklin, both lanes will be open for traffic this year.

Parking is sold out for the festival.

DIRECTIONS TO THE NORTH LOT: If you purchased a parking pass for the North Lot OR the Bicentennial Lot, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Move into the left lane and turn left onto Franklin Road/US-31 South. The North Lot will be marked and you will take a right turn into the lot.

DIRECTIONS TO THE ADA SOUTH LOT: If you purchased an ADA accessible parking pass, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Move to the left lane and turn left onto Franklin Road/US-31 South. Drive past the North Lot and turn right into the ADA South Lot opposite Harpeth Industrial Court (across from MAPCO).

DIRECTIONS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY OFF-SITE LOT: If you purchased a parking pass at Liberty Elementary, please takeI-65 EXIT 67 McEwen. Turn West onto W. McEwen Dr, drive two blocks and turn left onto Mallory Lane southbound. Turn right onto Liberty Pike. Liberty Elementary School is approximately 1.25 miles. You will turn left into the lot. Liberty Elementary parking passes will only allow access to this lot.

DIRECTIONS TO LIGON FIELD PARKING: If you purchased a parking pass for LIGON FIELD please take I-65 EXIT 65 to HWY 96 WEST. After crossing the Harpeth River and the railroad tracks, turn right onto S. Margin Street. Follow S. Margin St until it turns left and changes to 1st Ave. Parking is on the right before the silos. Ligon Field parking passes will only allow access to this lot.

DIRECTIONS TO PARKING IN DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN: Other parking will be available in downtown Franklin on a first come-first served basis. To park downtown, please take EXIT 65 to HWY 96 Westbound into Downtown Franklin and look for available parking.

DIRECTIONS FOR RIDE SHARE AND TAXIS: The designated drop off and pick up area is on 1st Ave S. at Ligon Field.

There will be bike parking onsite and the Bike Valet is run by Bike Walk Franklin.