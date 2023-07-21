HBO/Max Receives 127 Emmy Nominations

HBO/Max received 127 Emmy® nominations across 17 original programs for the upcoming 75th annual Emmy® Awards. HBO/Max earned the most nominations for a single network or platform this year, marking the 21st time in history that the HBO brand has received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations of any network/platform in a single year. The record-breaking nominations include 27 for the final season of “Succession,” the most of any program and making Emmy history with three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Additionally, new series “The Last of Us” breaks through, earning major award nominations. “The White Lotus” sweeps the supporting actor/actress categories with nine nominations.

“We are incredibly proud of our record-breaking HBO/Max Emmy nominees this year and are especially honored to send ‘Succession’ off having made Emmy history,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman & CEO, HBO & Max Content. “We feel privileged to be the home of such remarkable talent, whose dedication to telling captivating and thought-provoking stories is second to none. It is a testament to their unparalleled abilities that our programming has resonated with audiences in such a profound way.”

HBO/Max’s 127 Emmy® nominations this year include:

  • 27 nominations for “Succession” including Outstanding Drama Series, 3 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook), 3 for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Mark Mylod, Andrij Parekh, Lorene Scafaria), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong), 4 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron), 2 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (James Cromwell, Arian Moayed), and 3 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, Harriet Walter)
  • 24 nominations for “The Last of Us” including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Pedro Pascal), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Bella Ramsey), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Peter Hoar), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Craig Mazin), 4 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Nick Offerman, Keivonn Montreal Woodard), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Anna Torv)
  • 23 nominations for “The White Lotus” including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Mike White), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Mike White), 4 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Will Sharpe), and 5 for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, Simona Tabasco)
  • 11 nominations for “Barry” including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), and 2 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler)
  • 8 nominations for “House of the Dragon” including Outstanding Drama Series
  • 6 nominations for “100 Foot Wave” including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program (Zach Rothfeld)
  • 5 nominations for for “Moonage Daydream” including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program (Brett Morgen), and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program (Brett Morgen)
  • 4 nominations for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series (Paul Pennolino), and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
  • 3 nominations for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
  • 3 nominations for “2022 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony”
  • 2 nominations for “Perry Mason”
  • 2 nominations for “The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium”
  • 1 nomination for “Being Mary Tyler Moore” including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
  • 1 nomination for “Love & Death” including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Jesse Plemons)
  • 1 nomination for “Lizzo: Live in Concert” including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
  • 1 nomination for “Love, Lizzo”
  • 1 nomination for “The Other Two” including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider)
  • 1 nomination for “Succession: Controlling the Narrative” including Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
  • 1 nomination for “The Last of Us: Inside the Episode” including Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
  • 1 nomination for “House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode” including Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
  • 1 nomination for “The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode” for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

The 75th annual Emmy® Awards is currently scheduled to be presented on Monday, September 18. All HBO and Max Original nominated programs are available to stream on Max.

