HBO Max Launches Interactive ‘House of Halloween’ Spotlight Page

HBO Max launched its “House of Halloween” spotlight page on Saturday, October 1, bringing an interactive Halloween experience to fans all month long. Recognizing that Halloween goes beyond the horror genre, this spotlight page will offer frights for all ages, costume ideas, animated episodes, and more.

Last year, HBO Max had three doors to celebrate the season, labeled “Not Scary,” “Scary,” and “Very Scary,” which suggested a title to stream based on the door that was chosen. This year, the “House of Halloween” will feature an interactive tarot card element to help fans pick their next title to stream. Fans can click on one of the tarot cards on screen, which will then lead to a recommended title based on the card. The tarot cards include:

The Fool reveals a surprise curated title related to horror comedies

The Magician reveals a surprise curated title related to fantasy/magic

The Devil reveals a surprise curated title related to demons/possessions

The Executioner reveals a surprise curated title related to slashers

The Lovers reveals a surprise curated title related to romance-related titles

The Creature reveals to a surprise curated title related to creature features

In addition to the tarot-based recommendations, fans can also enjoy curated collections including Spirit of the Season, Family-Friendly Frights, Scoobtober, Very Scary, Costume Ideas, and more. Select Halloween episodes from series including SOUTH PARK, LOONEY TUNES, THE MIDDLE, and COURAGE THE COWARDLY DOG will also be featured in the collections.

Below is a list of some of the titles available to stream on HBO Max’s “House of Halloween” spotlight page.