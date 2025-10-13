Hayrides, Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in Middle Tennessee

There is no better way to spend an October day than exploring hayrides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. Here are nine places in Middle Tennessee offering hayrides, pumpkin patches and corn mazes to get everyone in the Fall spirit. Pun intended.

Some of these farms offer full-day adventures with games, food, and seasonal entertainment, while others sell pumpkins, fall flowers, and décor. Many of these places also provide festive displays for family photo ops.

Open through Halloween, or until they run out of pumpkins

Cooper Trooper Pumpkin Patch

530 Cool Springs Galleria Boulevard

Franklin, Tennessee

(629) 256-5656

https://coopertrooper.org/the-pumpkin-patch/

Hours: Sunday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Cooper Trooper Foundation hosts its annual Pumpkin Patch fundraiser every October in Franklin. The patch raises money to support families whose children are battling childhood cancer. Along with pumpkins for sale, the patch offers games like corn hole, bean bag toss, and pumpkin tic-tac-toe for children.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday through November 1, PLUS October 9 and 10

Gentry Farm

1974 New Highway 96 West

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 794-4368

https://www.gentryfarm.com/fall

Hours: 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Part of the Franklin community for more than 100 years, visiting Gentry Farm in the fall is a beloved fall tradition for many local families. Each autumn the farm opens its gates to the public to offer seasonal farm-based experiences. Visitors can take a hayride, wander the corn mazes, and pick out pumpkins grown on the farm. Other experiences include interactive farm games and educational displays. Tickets are $13 per person for activities.

Tuesday through Saturday through November 1

Grandaddy’s Farm

454 Highland Ridge Road

Estill Springs, Tennessee

(931) 327-4080

https://grandaddysfarm.com/

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. until 6:00p.m.

Friday, 11:30 a.m. until 8:00p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m.

Since 1951, Grandaddy’s Farm has been offering agri-fun for the whole family. From their corn maze to their 150-foot long “Landslide”, the farm is an all-day adventure. Along with the pumpkin patch, there is a corn maze, hay rides, duck races, a straw maze, an animal corral, pig races, and many more fun activities. Save room for at least one of their famous apple cider doughnuts made fresh daily. Ticket prices start at $15.95 per person plus tax.

Open Tuesday through Sunday until November 1, plus October 13

Honeysuckle Hill Farm

1765 Martins Chapel Church Road

Springfield, Tennessee

(615) 382-7593

https://honeysucklehillfarm.com/

Hours: Hours vary. See the website for more information.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm has more than 30 activities, and is one of the largest fall destinations in Middle Tennessee. During their Fall Festival they add a sprawling corn maze, hayrides, and a pumpkin patch. Families can watch pig races, singing chicken shows, and even a pumpkin cannon demonstration. The Pumpkin Express Light Show takes place in the evenings along with bonfires and much more. Lots of tasty fall treats can also be purchased on site. Ticket prices start at $19.95 per person.

Wednesday through Saturday until October 31

Lucky Ladd Farm

4374 Rocky Glad Road

Eagleville, Tennessee

(615) 274-3786

https://luckyladdfarms.com//index.html

Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

This fall brings the entire family to Lucky Ladd Farms for a harvest-time experience like no other. Explore their corn maze, pick up a pumpkin, ride a pony, bite into a juicy caramel apple and discover all that Lucky Ladd Farms Fall Festival has to offer. It has become a family tradition for so many, and has been rated one of the TOP 5 BEST PUMPKIN FARMS IN THE SOUTH! Ticket prices for fun activities begin at $10.

Saturdays and Sundays through November 1

Shuckle’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

7526 Swift Road

Greenbriar, Tennessee

(615) 669-6293

https://www.shucklescornmaze.com/

Hours: Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Sundays, 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The centerpiece of the fall experience at Fiddle Dee Farms is the eight-acre corn maze. It is designed each season with twists, turns, and themed surprises to create a true challenge. Guests can try the maze by day or bring a flashlight and explore it after dark. Beyond the maze, the farm also offers hayrides, a giant jumping pillow, rope and obstacle courses, slides, playgrounds, and games like pumpkin bowling and pumpkin skeet ball. There are activities for all ages, as well as great fall tasty treats like pumpkin bread and funnel cakes. Ticket prices begin at $18.22.

Open through October 31

Walden Pumpkin Farm

8653 Rocky Fork Road

Smyrna, Tennessee

(615) 220-2918

http://www.waldenfarm.biz/

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sundays, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Pick out a pumpkin, go on a hayride, ride the pumpkin train, visit with the farm animals, explore the corn maze, shop in the general store or try one of the tasty treats offered for sale – like pumpkin fudge or chocolate dipped cheesecake. Walden Farm also offers gourds, Indian corn, straw, and fall flowers.

Private field trips are available Monday through Friday. Wristbands are needed to participate in farm activities. Entry fees begin at $12 per person to enjoy the family activities like the hayride and pumpkin train.

Open Thursday through Sunday through October 31

White House Pumpkin Patch

8601 Cross Plains Road

White House, Tennessee

(615) 429-1185

https://www.thewhitehousepumpkinpatch.com/

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sundays, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

This is where the magic of the season comes to life. There is something incredibly special about choosing your own pumpkin during the fall, as well as enjoying hay rides and the pumpkin patch’s famous eight-acre themed corn maze. This year’s Corn Maze is inspired by The Big 98 – Nashville’s #1 radio station for new country music. The hay rides and activities are open Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $10 each during the week and $12 per person on the weekends.

Founded in 2021, White House Pumpkin Patch carries mums, corn stocks, and straw bales, too. And they do fall decorating.

Open Thursday through Sunday through October 31

Wilson Family Farm

4809 Byrd Lane

College Grove, Tennessee

(615) 202-4805

https://www.thewilsonfamilyfarm.com/

Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Each fall, Wilson Family Farm offers its Fall Fun on the Farm celebration. They offer a pumpkin patch and much more. There is a tractor-drawn hayride for a scenic loop around the property, a nine-acre corn maze, and a variety of hands-on activities, including visiting the barnyard animals and the pumpkin slingshot. Grab a bag of old-fashioned kettle corn before heading home. Admission tickets are $13 per person.

