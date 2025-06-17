Haymon Named Centennial High Principal

Sunset Middle School Principal Dr. Clarissa Haymon has been named the new principal of Centennial High. Haymon will replace Dr. Kevin Dyson, who is leaving CHS to start a charter school in the Metro area.

“Dr. Haymon is a seasoned educator with more than 25 years of instructional and leadership experience,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “She is passionate about seeing students learn and grow, and I am confident she will build upon the success already in place at Centennial.”

Haymon began her career in education as a teacher in Dyersburg, Tennessee, before moving to Williamson County in 2012. Upon joining the district, Haymon worked at Page Middle as an ELA teacher, interventionist and instructional coach before being named assistant principal in 2016. In 2019, she moved to Nolensville High where she served as an assistant principal for two years before being named Sunset Middle principal in 2021.

Haymon says she thoroughly enjoyed her years at Sunset Middle and knows the mighty Sabers will continue to thrive. She says she now welcomes the opportunity to lead Centennial High with the same devotion of servant leadership.

“Sunset Middle is such a special place,” said Haymon. “It’s home to some of the most dedicated and inspired teachers and staff that I have ever had the pleasure of working with, and I encourage them all to keep making the magic happen. At the same time, I am thrilled to begin this new chapter at Centennial High. Cougar Nation is the embodiment of grit, tenacity, resilience, unity and exceptionality. The Centennial High family is known for its legendary school pride, and I look forward to working with our students, families and staff to further bridge our collective strengths as an excellent school community.”

Haymon received her bachelor’s in education from the University of Tennessee at Martin and her master’s in education from Union University. She earned her Doctorate in Administration and Leadership from Walden University.

She will begin her new role on July 1.

