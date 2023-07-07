Hawaii Fluid Art to Open in Franklin

Maya Ratcliff, founder, and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new franchise location in Franklin, Tennessee. Hawaii Fluid Art announced a grand opening on Saturday, July 8th, from 5 pm until 8 pm.

”From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered, and capable,” says Ratcliff in a statement.

The new art studio is located at 3252 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Jen Weaver is the owner-operator of the Franklin location.

Weaver shared the concept of Hawaii Fluid Art’s different art forms, sharing, “Acrylic Fluid art is the original art form offered by the brand. We help the students choose several colors; help layer all the colors into 1 cup. Then we help pour all the paint onto your canvas. And finally, we work together, tilting and rolling the canvas until all the paint has been spread across the canvas. The magic is in the paint activity during each step of the process. Then, for another 15 to 20 minutes, the paint layers morph and change before your eyes. Much like watching the flames of an open fire, it is hard to look away.”

The studio also offers resin for beach scenes and decorating insulated tumbler drink cups. They use various dyes, glitters, and powders to create a magical piece of art.

Weaver added, “I am excited to share our mesmerizing art experience with everyone. Art has a way of connecting to everyone at many different levels. I’m thrilled to offer an inviting space for creativity and expression.”

Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.

Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.