Have You Ever Seen A Concert in a Cave? Check Out These 16 Upcoming Shows at The Caverns

In Grundy County, Tennessee, in a timeless valley near the base of the Cumberland Plateau, you’ll find The Caverns—a jaw-dropping concert hall located deep underground. Guests revel in the prehistoric venue’s natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty.
The Caverns draws music fans from all over the world. Live music inside a cave, it’s a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back to The Caverns time and again for “The Greatest Show Under Earth.”
1Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Saturday, May 14, 5 pm
Bluegrass phenoms Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper are headed underground. Michael and his band pay tribute to the classic bluegrass sound, but his famous five-string fiddle adds his own special stamp on the genre, creating an absolutely unforgettable performance
2Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, May 20- Saturday, May 21, 8 pm
On May 20th and 21st, the critically acclaimed Grateful Dead sound-celebrators Dark Star Orchestra will be playing two back-to-back nights in The Caverns—their first time performing in the CAVE! After 20 years of playing together and over three thousand shows, they’ve created an experience for both old-school and new-wave Dead fans to enjoy.
3Iration
Sunday, May 22, 6:30 pm
Iration’s is bringing the Zen Island Tour with special guests, Tropidelic & Kash’d Out.
4Weird Al Yankovic
Friday, May 27- Saturday, May 28, 8 pm
Experience “Weird Al” Yankovic in a CAVE when The Unfortunate Return of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour
5Old Crow Medicine Show
Saturday, June 25, 8 pm
Old Crow Medicine Show returns to Grundy County on Saturday, June 25th for a special performance called Old Crow Medicine Show’s Hootenanny at The Caverns Amphitheater.
6Tommy Emmanuel
Sunday, June 26, 5 pm
Enjoy wholeheartedly the acoustic stylings of Australian virtuosic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel. Known for playing alone what three different musicians might struggle with, you will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind underground spectacle. Joined by Gareth Pearson, also known as the Welsh Tornado.
7George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Saturday, July 2, 6:30 pm
One Nation Under A Groove featuring George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic,
with The Motet featuring Shira Ellis, Josh Schwartz, Chris Brouwers (formerly of Turkuaz), Dopapod, & Pimps of Joytime.
8Todd Snider
Saturday, July 16, 8 pm
The singer/songwriter is bringing his storytelling to The Caverns this summer.
9Steve Earle & The Dukes
Sunday, July 24, 7 pm
GRAMMY award winner Steve Earle whittles down his words leaving both sides of the coin to feel understood. Joined by his long-time band The Dukes, July 24th will be an unforgettable summer night in The Caverns.
10Fleet Foxes
Sunday, July 31, 8 pm
Fleet Foxes will be the first full capacity outdoor show at The Caverns Amphitheater on July 31st, 2022.
11Drive-By Truckers
Saturday, August 13, 8 pm
Country rockers Drive-By Truckers are headed underground on August 13th.
12Umphrey’s McGee & The Disco Biscuits
Saturday, August 20- Sunday, August 21, 7 pm
Umphrey’s McGee and The Disco Biscuits are co-headlining The Caverns Amphitheater for a whole weekend on August 20th & 21st.
13UB40- Bigga Baggariddim
Saturday, September 3, 6:30 pm
UB40, legendary reggae-pop band and four-time Grammy® nominees are headed to The Caverns Amphitheater this summer on their BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM TOUR with The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson of Bob Marley & The Wailers, Jamaican R&B & reggae artist Maxi Priest and Big Mountain.
14I Love the 90s at The Caverns
Saturday, September 10, 5 pm
On Saturday, September 10th they’re turning The Caverns Amphitheater into a 90s nostalgia time machine with the I Love The 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Rob Base, All-4-One, Tone Loc & Young MC! This night is all about spinning the classics.
15Spiritualized
Sunday, September 11, 5 pm
The Caverns proudly welcomes space rockers Spiritualized to the underground with outlaw country artist Nikki Lane. Spiritualized is touring in support of their new album, Everything Was Beautiful, the band’s 9th studio release.
16Cavefest at The Caverns
Saturday, October 8 -9, 1 pm
On October 8th and 9th, incredible music and breathtaking caves come together to create the first-ever CaveFest. The Caverns presents its own curated festival featuring headlining acts Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Infamous Stringdusters, and Yonder Mountain String Band and artist in residence Lindsey Lou.
