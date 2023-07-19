Haunted History Tours Return to The Ryman Auditorium

Ryman Auditorium will bring back its popular Haunted History Tours on Saturday, July 29 and Friday, Aug. 4 starting at 8 p.m. For two nights only, guests can explore the untold history behind unexplained sightings and occurrences reported at the Ryman throughout its 130-year history.

Experience a rare chance to not only walk on one of Nashville’s favorite stages but go under it as well. Hear the truth behind the Ryman’s most infamous stories straight from expert historians.

“Haunted History has been an extremely popular seasonal offering for the past several years, and we are thrilled to announce this experience again for 2023,” said Joshua Bronnenberg, Tours Manager and Museum Curator. “This special tour gives guests a taste of the mysterious lore surrounding our historic venue and also provides a unique opportunity to experience areas of the Ryman that are not accessible during our daytime hours.”

Tickets are on sale now for $40 and include a 45-minute guided tour experience of the iconic venue, once-in-a-lifetime access beneath the stage and a photo to commemorate your evening. Purchase tickets at ryman.com.