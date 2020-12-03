Hattie Jane’s Creamery to Open in Franklin

Hattie Jane’s Creamery is opening a third brick-and-mortar location in spring 2021. The new scoop shop will be in the Camden Commons shopping center on Franklin Road next to Herban Market.

“We have been searching for our first Williamson County location for over a year now. I’ve watched this area grow over the last 10 years and have really admired the success and growth of Herban Market and the surrounding businesses. When I found out that the space next door was coming available, it just felt like the perfect fit,” said Claire Crowell, founder and CEO of Hattie Jane’s. “We can’t wait to serve the families of Franklin and Brentwood!”

“Hattie Jane’s will be a great complement to the neighboring retailers here, and we believe they will be incredibly successful in this area,” said Camden Commons landlord Lynn Ellsworth.

Along with expanding into Franklin, Hattie Jane’s is also slated to open in Fifth + Broadway’s Assembly Food Hall in early 2021. In anticipation of higher sales volume, Hattie Jane’s has shifted from making its ice cream base in-house to partnering with Tennessee Real Milk by Groves Family Dairy in Orlinda, Tenn., to scale production.

The multigenerational dairy farm not only supplies the milk for Hattie Jane’s product but also pasteurizes and combines it with the rest of the ingredients to make the brand’s proprietary base. This process allows for a completely scratch-made product that is more consistent, creamy and smooth and made with Tennessee cows.

Ice cream fans don’t have to wait until spring to support Hattie Jane’s. Take-home pints are now available at Herban Market, and gift cards can be purchased at Hattie Jane’s shops and online via Square. Now through Christmas Eve, customers can save 20% on all gift cards.

Visit Hattie Jane’s current locations in downtown Murfreesboro at 116 N. Church St. or downtown Columbia at 16 Public Sq.

About Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hattie Jane’s Creamery is a small-batch scoop and coffee shop with locations in Columbia and Murfreesboro, Tenn., as well as future locations in Franklin and Nashville, Tenn. Its menu consists of creative ice creams that rotate seasonally, plus a handful of staple flavors, milkshakes, baked goods and specialty coffee beverages.

The ice cream, in addition to waffle cones, hot fudge and caramel syrups and fresh-baked cookies and brownies, are produced on-site in batches that are small by design to ensure the highest quality. By partnering with local purveyors to source many of the ingredients, Hattie Jane’s offers a uniquely Southern experience.

For more scoop on Hattie Jane’s Creamery, visit hattiejanescreamery.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook @hattiejanescreamery.