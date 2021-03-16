Hattie Jane’s Creamery to Host Job Fair for New Franklin Location

Hattie Jane’s Creamery is hosting a job fair Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20 to prepare for its third scoop shop opening later this month in Franklin.

“We are looking for hardworking, happy people,” Claire Crowell, founder and CEO of Hattie Jane’s, said. “We welcome anyone of any age and background — retirees, stay-at-home parents, hospitality professionals, students — to apply.”

Open positions include Shift Supervisors and Ice Cream Ambassadors, and weekend availability is strongly preferred. Candidates are encouraged to stop by with their résumés for an interview on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weather permitting, Hattie Jane’s ice cream truck will be on-site Saturday during the job fair so Franklin locals can preview brand new spring flavors, such as Goo Goo & Jack, Coconut Cake, and Strawberry Pretzel, a collaboration with Green Door Gourmet.

Hattie Jane’s Franklin is located at 3078 Maddux Way, Suite 100 in the Camden Commons development next to Herban Market.

On the heels of the Franklin store, Hattie Jane’s fourth scoop shop is slated to open in late spring. It is among eateries included in the second phase of Assembly Food Hall in Fifth + Broadway’s mixed-use development.

Visit Hattie Jane’s current locations in downtown Murfreesboro at 116 N. Church St. or downtown Columbia at 16 Public Sq.

About Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hattie Jane’s Creamery is a small batch ice cream shop with locations in downtown Columbia and downtown Murfreesboro, Tenn., as well as future locations in Franklin, Tenn. and Fifth + Broadway’s Assembly Food Hall in Nashville, Tenn. Its menu consists of creative ice creams that rotate seasonally, plus a handful of staple flavors, milkshakes, and baked goods.

The ice cream, in addition to waffle cones, hot fudge and caramel syrups and fresh-baked cookies and brownies, is produced on-site in batches that are small by design to ensure the highest quality. By partnering with local purveyors to source many of the ingredients including Tennessee dairy, Hattie Jane’s offers a truly homemade and unique experience.

For more scoop on Hattie Jane’s Creamery, visit hattiejanescreamery.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @hattiejanescreamery.