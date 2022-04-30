Hattie Jane’s Partners with Thistle Farms for its 25th Anniversary

For the month of May, Hattie Jane’s Creamery will partner with Nashville-based nonprofit Thistle Farms in celebrating their milestone of 25 years serving women survivors of addiction and abuse. As a nod to the organization’s symbolic thistle, Hattie Jane’s launched Lavender & Wildflower Honey in all scoop shops. The specialty flavor, which is steeped in lavender flowers and swirled with local wildflower honey, will also be available at The Café at Thistle Farms throughout May. In addition, 30 percent of all proceeds from the Lavender & Wildflower Honey sales for the month will benefit Thistle Farms.

“One of our focuses as a leadership team at Hattie Jane’s is collaborating with and supporting organizations that support women and children, and you’d be pressed to find a more impactful and deserving organization in our community than Thistle Farms,” says Hattie Jane’s Founder and CEO Claire Crowell.

Thistle Farms Corporate Relations Manager Erica Rivero adds, “We’re celebrating 25 years of Thistle Farms providing a safe place to live, a meaningful job and a sisterhood of support. What better way to kick off summer than a scoop of Lavender ice cream that will help the next woman survivor find her way home.”

Celebrations include a pop-up event at the Hattie Jane’s Columbia location on Saturday, May 7. Thistle Farms representatives will be on site to share more about the organization’s impact and sell their signature products, such as candles and essential oils, ahead of Mother’s Day. The Hattie Jane’s Franklin location plans to host a second pop-up event on Saturday, May 28 to continue the fundraising efforts and community celebration.

Along with Lavender & Wildflower Honey, Hattie Jane’s new spring flavors include Candyland, made with M&Ms, Heath Bars and rainbow sprinkles, as well as Strawberries & Cream and dairy-free Strawberry Jam, both of which are made with locally grown strawberries from Green Door Gourmet. Additionally, decadent specialty parfaits have also been added to the permanent menu at all Hattie Jane’s locations. Flavors include Brownie, Caramel, Cookie Monster and Unicorn, all of which feature layers of their iconic ice cream flavors and house-made dessert toppings to form an irresistible treat.

Followers will have a chance to win free Hattie Jane’s and Thistle Farms products in an upcoming social media giveaway during the nonprofit’s anniversary month. More details will be shared on the pair’s respective social media pages in the weeks to come.

For ordering information, current flavors and to learn more about Hattie Jane’s, visit www.hattiejanescreamery.com, and follow along on Instagram (@hattiejanescreamery) for the latest scoop. For more information on Thistle Farms and their mission, visit www.thistlefarms.org and @thistlefarms on social media.