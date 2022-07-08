Hattie Jane’s Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Month With Pop Up Events at Local Breweries

July is National Ice Cream Month and local ice cream brand Hattie Janes Creamery is giving ice cream fans lots to scream about throughout the month.

To say “cheers” to National Ice Cream Month, the Hattie Jane’s Ice Cream Truck will be popping up at local breweries across Middle Tennessee each Saturday in July. In addition to their classic offerings and newly released summer flavors, including Blackberry Jam Coconut, Roasted Peach Cobbler, Lemon Sherbert and fan-favorite Sweet Corn & Blackberry Jam, guests can create beer floats with their favorite brew and a scoop of ice cream, like a pour of Fat Bottom Brewing Co.’s Bertha Oatmeal Stout over a scoop of Hattie’s Vanilla.

The Hattie Jane’s Summer Pub Crawl schedule includes:

July 9, 5-7 p.m. – Mill Creek Brewing Co. (Nolensville)

July 16, 4-7 p.m. – Diskin Cider (Nashville)

July 23, 1-4 p.m. – Fat Bottom Brewing Co. (Nashville)

July 30, 3-6 p.m. – Jackalope Brewing Co. – The Ranch (Nashville)

In addition to the in-store celebrations, Hattie Jane’s is hosting a social media giveaway with other Columbia-based small businesses and groups to gift one lucky customer a spectacular gift bundle. Follow Hattie Jane’s (@hattiejanescreamery) on Instagram for more information. For ordering details, current flavors and to learn more about Hattie Jane’s, visit www.hattiejanescreamery.com.

ABOUT HATTIE JANE’S CREAMERY

Born and raised in Tennessee, Hattie Jane’s Creamery is a women-founded, women-led creamery and scoop shop serving small-batch craft ice cream, parfaits and baked goods since 2016. Each scoop begins with a proprietary ice cream base made using milk supplied by a local dairy farm, and the creative menu of seasonally rotating flavors—along with several permanent fixtures, including dairy-free and vegan options—takes shape as made-from-scratch ingredients and other goodies from local purveyors are incorporated onsite for the highest quality. With locations in Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Nashville, as well as nationwide shipping, Hattie Jane’s is the South’s premier craft ice cream brand. For more information, visit www.hattiejanescreamery.com, or follow along on Instagram and Facebook for the latest scoop on Hattie Jane’s.