Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the family-owned-and-operated hot chicken eatery based here, opens its first Williamson County location this Wednesday at The Factory at 230 Franklin Rd.

“Franklin is a special place for us. We opened our first restaurant, Bishop’s Meat & 3, in Cool Springs 16 years ago, so we know and love this community,” Nick Bishop, Jr., co-founder of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, said. “We’re honored to now bring Hattie B’s to The Factory. We love the character and soul of the building.”

The fast-casual restaurant is located in Building 14 at The Factory, adjacent to the Rusty the Metal Man statue on the Liberty Pike side of the building.

“Given its local history, Hattie B’s expansion into Williamson County also marks a return to its hometown roots. We’re thrilled Hattie B’s is coming home to The Factory and bringing its iconic hot chicken to a historic Franklin landmark,” Allen Arender, partner and senior vice president of development at Holladay Properties, said.

The restaurant is 3,058 square feet, including the private 471-square-foot patio, with 77 seats in the dining room and 24 seats for patio dining. The bright, welcoming dining room has a few new interior features guests will not see at other Hattie B’s locations: accent wallpaper with waffles, hot chicken and hot chicken sandwiches and a mix of read and white tables, along with windows original to the space.

The menu is the same as all Hattie B’s locations, featuring hot chicken — bone-in, tenders and a sandwich — served with varying levels of heat from Southern (no heat), mild, medium, hot, damn hot to the daredevil’s dream, Shut the Cluck Up. Scratch-made Southern sides and desserts, including guest favorites such as pimento mac-and-cheese and banana pudding, will also be served.

Local craft beer and frozen-drink cocktails with rum, vodka and whiskey will also be offered at The Factory location, along with several batch cocktails, including: Shack Water, Hattie B’s take on the classic Ranch Water—made with gin, instead of tequila, grapefruit and Topo Chico; a hot chicken-and-dill pickle-infused hot Bloody Mary; and a classic Island Painkiller.”

“Guests will experience the same delicious hot chicken, cold beers, and great tunes they’ve come to expect at Hattie B’s,” Bishop said.

Operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is a family business founded in 2012 by father-and-son team Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. in Nashville, Tenn., with additional locations in Atlanta, Ga., Birmingham, Ala., Dallas, Texas, Las Vegas, Nev. and Memphis, Tenn. With an emphasis on quality, flavor and Southern hospitality, Hattie B’s is renowned nationally for its hot chicken.