Harvey Park Bathroom Vandalized on November 27th in Spring Hill

From Spring Hill Police

Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD asking for public assistance in identifying several persons of interest relating to alleged vandalism that happened at Harvey Park (4001 Miles Johnson Pkwy) on November 27th at around 10 PM.

One or more of the persons in the above videos went into the men’s bathroom and allegedly committed several acts of vandalism totaling approximately $1000 in damage.

If you can identify these persons, please contact Det. Gillam at sgillam@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.

