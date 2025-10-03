Harriet’s Rooftop Transforms Into Gothic Nevermore for Two-Night Hallows-Faire Celebration

This Halloween, Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville is hosting Hallows-Faire. This two-night celebration transforms the rooftop into a Gothic Nevermore dreamscape, featuring immersive dining, roaming performances, and festive rooftop energy.

Hallows-Faire Storytelling Dinner

An immersive six-course dinner unfolds through six haunting story chapters, each paired with beverages and candlelit ambiance. Guests will book their own private lounge table for up to eight and step into an interactive ghost story, told in six haunting chapters that unfold with every course and curated beverage pairing. Expect eerie ambiance, immersive storytelling, and elevated, spooky shared plates designed to both delight and unnerve.

Date: Thursday, October 30 | 7pm – 10pm

Location: Harriet’s Rooftop | 710 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203

Table Reservations: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/harrietsnashville/hallows-faire-at-harriets-6692048969482240

*Tables minimums from $600

Hallows-Faire at Harriet’s

Step into a dark gothic Nevermore on Halloween night as Harriet’s Rooftop transforms into a surreal, fever-dream world of impromptu performances, summoned spirits, and mystical soundscapes. Every hour, a clock chimes and the veil between worlds lifts, unleashing the ghosts of the faire in a one-night-only rooftop celebration. Costumes encouraged.

Date: Friday, October 31 | 8pm – 12am

Location: Harriet’s Rooftop | 710 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203

RSVP: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/harrietsnashville/hallows-faire-at-harriets-6544083814531072

VIP Table Reservations: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/harrietsnashville/hallows-faire-at-harriets-5583192260427776

*Dining and VIP Tables Available $3k+

