Harrah’s Valley River Completes $275 Million Makeover with Gordon Ramsay Restaurant and Luxury Spa

By: Anne Braly

The opening of Harrah’s Valley River 10 years ago was a welcome addition to the small town of Murphy, N.C., bringing folks from Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia by the carload and busload, rolling the dice in hopes of a fortune. But the food offerings were small, as was the hotel itself — bare bones back in those days.

That has changed now that the property is nearing completion of a $275 million expansion. A new tower has been added, the casino floor has expanded, a beautiful spa and indoor pool are now on the property, and a dynamic rooftop restaurant commanded by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is open and serving amazing dishes and stunning views. And to work off those calories you may consume, there’s a beautiful new fitness center.

Even if you’re not a gambler, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River is now a destination that offers fun beyond the gaming. And considering its location in the Great Smoky Mountains, you can spend a day hiking the trails, coming upon breathtaking waterfalls, or rafting the nearby Nantahala River.

Here’s a look at what you’ll find at the casino itself.

Up On The Roof

Ramsay’s Kitchen offers one of the most beautiful, commanding views of the Smokies that you’ll find anywhere across the Great Smoky Mountain range.

And the food? Nothing short of outstanding. Sometimes, celebrity chef-driven restaurants just don’t measure up. This one, though, should serve as a yardstick of how a team of talented chefs can come together and offer diners beautiful food to match the experience.

Eat with your eyes first, because each dish is a beautiful presentation of creativity, from the crab cakes to the salads and onto the entrées, such as the beef Wellington. Loosen your belt or wear your stretchy pants because the sticky toffee pudding is a thing of dreams.

Reservations are necessary, but it’s not necessary to be a guest of the hotel in order to dine at Ramsay’s Kitchen.

On the Casino Floor

On the casino level, you’ll find the new hotel check-in desk has moved and is conveniently located opposite the expanded gaming floor and the soon-to-open Brew Brothers, a new brew pub serving a buffet at breakfast and classic pub fare lunch through dinner.

The casino floor expansion includes 25,000 additional square feet of gaming space with 300 more slot machines, eight more table games, a 22-seat bar, and a World Series of Poker room.

Relax and Rejuvenate

The newly opened Valley River Spa by Mandera is one of the most relaxing spas I’ve ever visited. Plan on spending some time there, and it won’t take long to forget the worries of the day. There’s a lovely relaxation lounge where you can sit back and reflect while enjoying cooling sips of infused water and healthful snacks. The spa experience includes hydrothermal features — a sauna, steam room, hot tubs and plunge pools, so don’t forget your bathing suit. The spa also has a full-service salon for your hair and nails. Plan on spending several hours and treat yourself.

Located in the new Valley Tower, you’ll also find a fully equipped fitness center with free weights, Life Fitness, treadmills and more to work off those calories you might’ve consumed at Ramsay’s Kitchen. Or take a few laps in the new indoor pool adjacent to the fitness center, offering majestic mountain views.

For more information, to book a room or to discover all the new things happening at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River, visit www.caesars.com/harrahs-cherokee-valley-river.

