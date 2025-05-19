“Harpeth River Ready” Initiative Promotes Safe River Recreation

As warm weather draws more residents and visitors to the water, the Franklin Police Department’s Dive/Swiftwater Rescue Unit has launched a new initiative aimed at keeping paddlers safe on the Harpeth River.

The campaign, called Harpeth River Ready, includes newly installed signs at every public access point to the Harpeth River within the city. The signs feature a QR code that links directly to a new webpage developed by the Franklin Police Department’s Public Information Office.

The Harpeth River Ready webpage serves as a one-stop guide for anyone planning a canoe or kayak trip. The page includes:

Current weather and water conditions

A river safety video

Tips on how to enjoy the river responsibly

Maps and descriptions of all launch points along the Harpeth River in Franklin

“Too often, we see people underestimate the river, especially after heavy rain or when they’re unfamiliar with the area,” said Sergeant Branden McClellan, team leader of the department’s Dive/Swiftwater Rescue Unit. “This initiative is about giving people the tools they need to stay safe. A little preparation can go a long way in preventing a crisis on the water.”

The signs were placed at key launch sites and popular river entry points throughout Franklin, ensuring easy access to vital information for paddlers of all skill levels.

“Our goal with Harpeth River Ready is to make safety a part of every river trip,” McClellan added. “We want people to have fun, but we want them to come home safely.”

To learn more and get Harpeth River Ready, visit this link.

