Harpeth Hotel Receives a AAA Four Diamond Designation for 2022

The Harpeth Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton™ managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, announced it has received the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation.

The Harpeth is part of a select group representing the top tier of the hospitality industry in North America. Overall, just 1,752 hotels and 561 restaurants have earned the AAA Four Diamond designation for 2022. Hotels at this level, which include just 7% of the more than 25,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, are noted for their upscale style and amenities enhanced with the right touch of service.

“We are honored to receive the acclaimed Four Diamond designation from AAA, a true reflection of our team and leadership who go above and beyond to provide every guest with an exceptional experience,” said Justin Foster, general manager of The Harpeth. “This designation represents the standard of excellence guests can expect throughout our hotel, 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar.”

To earn the impressive AAA Four Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person evaluations by AAA’s expert inspectors.

“AAA is pleased to recognize The Harpeth with the Four Diamond designation, meaning its unwavering attention to both service and surroundings have placed it into the upper tier of AAA’s Diamond Program,” said Stacey Barber, executive director, AAA Travel Information & Content. “To maintain the exceptional standards required for this designation on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement. Four Diamond hotels and restaurants are attentive to guests needs and consistently deliver memorable travel and dining experiences.”

The Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 2nd Avenue N in Franklin, Tennessee, along the banks of the Harpeth River, walking distance to Franklin Square and Historic Main Street. 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails is currently operating for dinner from 5 – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is open on Sundays for brunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. McGavock’s is open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.