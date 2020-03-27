The Harpeth Hotel, at 130 Second Avenue North in downtown Franklin, is offering a staycation deal.

They are offering a one-night free stay if you book two nights. In addition, you will receive $25 credit toward McGavock’s Coffee and Provisions. Complete with a stunning outdoor courtyard, a charming fireside library and accents reminiscent of a classic Southern house, The Harpeth is the perfect home away from home.

Guests can book this package by calling (615) 206-7510 or email sales@harpethhotel.com.

In addition, the 1799 Kitchen and Cocktail restaurant is available for pickup or delivery for a fee of $5 from 11 am – 8 p. Menu items include Southern dishes like Pear and Pancetta Salad, Shrimp & Grits, Pan Seared Salmon, and Blackberry and Peach Cobbler.

The hotel is also offering daily fresh market items like eggs, milk, barista blend oat milk, bagels, fresh fruit, vegetables, chicken breast, whole chicken, ground beef, and more. Place your order by 6 pm and receive your order delivered the next day.

Find the complete menu and pantry items to order here.