Harpeth Hotel Celebrates Graduates with a Free Meal

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin wants to celebrate all 2025 graduates.

All elementary, high school, and college graduates can get a complimentary meal through June 14th, 2025.

Graduates – visit McGavock’s or 1799 now through June 14th to receive a free entrée with the purchase of any regular paid entrée during regular business hours Sunday brunch or dinner at 1799 or for breakfast or lunch at McGavock’s.

The following are excluded from the promotion: Bullbourne Bison Market Cut, Leiper’s Fork Bourbon Washed Tomahawk, and Prime Filet Wellington. The promotion does not apply to or include alcohol. It is not valid at 1799 Bar Room or Lounge Area.

Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 2nd Avenue N, Franklin. Find more information at harpethhotel.com/graduation.

