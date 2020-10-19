Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is Reimagined for 2020

For 16 years, the annual River Swing event has been a celebration while raising nearly one-third of the needed funds for the Harpeth Conservancy mission.

This year, they will continue the tradition with a safer 17th annual River Swing by going virtual. But they still need the community to continue to support their work for clean water this year when it is needed more than ever.

A silent auction takes place October 19th – 25th. Items available to bid on include a guitar signed by Vince Gill, a weekend at Center Hill Lake, fly fishing lessons with Jen Ripple, Editor of DUN Magazine, a handmade quilt, and dinner for eight from Whole Foods. You can also expect to bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences that support their mission of clean water.

To join the bidding, visit the Harpeth Conservancy page here. You can also donate items for the auction here.

About Harpeth Conservancy

Harpeth Conservancy has broadened both the scope and geographic reach of its work as it applied lessons learned on the Harpeth to rivers and streams across the state. By seeking water quality solutions developed with diverse stakeholders, Harpeth Conservancy builds broad stewardship and shared responsibility for streams and rivers that are vital for the state’s economic well-being and quality of life.