Harper’s Steakhouse Opens at Peabody Plaza in Nashville

Milkshake Concepts has officially opened its next Music City destination: Harper’s Steakhouse. Reservations are now open, available at: harpersnashville.com.

The globally inspired steakhouse draws on inspiration from Asia, Europe, and the Americas to produce a steakhouse experience with inventive and unexpected touches. It’s not only the menu that revitalizes the steakhouse experience, but the décor as well. Harper’s features intricate stonework and archways accented by vibrant wallpaper and lush greenery, resulting in a modern aesthetic with classic touches and stylish flair.

“Harper’s is like nothing else in Nashville,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “Our menu will be delectable to both traditionalists and adventure seekers. Stepping inside, the restaurant will feel like the rightful next evolution of the steakhouse experience with design that is luxurious, comfortable, and authentically exciting and unique. We’re so excited to welcome Nashville to Harper’s and become a go-to community destination for every occasion.”

Located at 2 Lea Ave, Nashville, TN 37210, Harper’s occupies 9,000 square feet at Peabody Plaza adjacent to the SoBro area of Nashville.

Harper’s menu, guided by Milkshake Concepts’ Senior Culinary Director Rodman Shields and local Nashville Executive Chef Steve Townsend, will take guests on a culinary journey from start to finish.

A meal at Harper’s begins with exciting and inventive starters — known as “Arrivals” — like Beef Wellington Potstickers, Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura, and Italian Seafood Cioppino or tantalizing selections from the Raw Bar like Oysters on the Half Shell, Tiger Shrimp Cocktail, and Big Eye Tuna Sashimi.

The steak selection includes classic cuts such as Filet Mignon and Dry-Aged Bone-in NY Strip as well as adventurous options like Elk Tenderloin, Japanese Wagyu, and Lamb Chops with English Mint Sauce. The new venue also lends itself well to groups with its “Large Format Cuts” such as a 48 oz. Porterhouse and an Australian 30 oz. Wagyu Tomahawk. Memorable desserts — known as “Departures” — like the sharable Tableside Crème Brûlée, torched tableside with Champagne-marinated fresh berries, complete the lively, memorable dining experience.

A creative mixology program boasts imaginative and whimsical hand-crafted cocktails like the Wagyu Old Fashioned made with smoked wagyu-washed Jack Daniels Triple Mash; the Manuel the Tailor with Cazadores Blanco Tequila, strawberry-jalapeño, passion fruit and lime that is torched tableside; and The Goo Goo Cluster, a sweet after-dinner drink made with Knob Creek Rye, Carpana Antica, dark chocolate, walnut bitters, egg white, and of course, Goo Goo Clusters. The sommelier-curated wine program features a robust list of wines by the bottle and the glass, as well as a signature house wine developed exclusively for Harper’s via Oregon-based Maysara Winery.

Harper’s will launch with dinner service and plans to soon offer everyday lunch, including a two-course “Prix Fixe” option, lively brunch programming, and special experiential dinners.

A variety of convenient and affordable parking options will exist for guests:

Valet: $5 During Lunch, $15 During Dinner

Self-Parking: FREE During Lunch (Up to 90 Minutes), $5 During Dinner (Up to 120 Minutes)