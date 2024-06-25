Harper’s Steakhouse Launches Brunch and Happy Hour

Harper’s Steakhouse, the experiential steakhouse from Milkshake Concepts that has quickly become a city favorite, has launched a Saturday brunch service and a weekday happy hour. Brunch is offered every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the new Happy Hour is available every Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. exclusively at the bar.

The new brunch features experiential service paired with a stylish atmosphere and inventive culinary creations, and the menu highlights decadent brunch delights in addition to classics from Harper’s raw bar, assorted arrivals, traditional steaks and other cuts of meat, as well as large format brunch options.

Arrivals include flavorful and elegant brunch items like the Eggs & Avocado Toast, Tiny Gem Caesar, and Acai Power Bowl. More adventurous items with typical Harper’s flair include the Tarte Flambée with fried egg, smoked bacon, fromage Blanc cheese, caramelized onions, and microgreens, and the Manchester Farms Nashville Hot Quail Legs served with house made pickles and buttermilk ranch. Guests can also choose from Harper’s selection of fresh seafood with Raw Bar offerings like the over-the-top Seafood Tower or Big Eye Tuna Sashimi.

Entrée selections include hearty offerings in both sweet and savory varieties. Those with a sweet tooth will love the Créme Brûlée French Toast, made with brioche and topped with candied pecans, bourbon maple syrup, and powdered sugar, or the over-the-top Nashville Chicken & Waffle Tower, served with bubble waffles, fried chicken, and Bourbon maple syrup. Guests can dive into savory options like the Prime Rib Omelette, served with 3-year aged Wisconsin cheddar, onions, bell peppers, spinach, and roasted garlic and served with brioche toast, or the Short Rib Hash, served with herb-roasted potatoes, sunny side up egg, caramelized onions, grilled poblanos, mushrooms, spinach, and a horseradish crema.

The brunch menu also features a sampling of Harper’s Premium Select Cuts, including Elk Tenderloin, Prime Cowboy Ribeye, Filet Mignon, Slow Roasted Prime Rib, and 40-Day Dry Aged Bone-In New York Strip Steak.

Groups will love Harper’s New Signature “Large Format” Brunch Dishes, which are ideal for sharing. The Brunch Bucket List comes loaded with the gold dusted honey stung fried chicken & waffles tower, fresh biscuits, home fries, hot honey, bourbon infused maple syrup, and edible gold, and is served with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. The Ultimate Steak & Eggs includes a 40 oz. Porterhouse served with bearnaise sauce, black truffle butter, Harper’s demi-glace, chimichurri, herb roasted potato hash, scrambled eggs, biscuits, and hot honey butter.

The Saturday Brunch menu also includes a selection of refreshing specialty cocktails like the Purple Reign made with Ketel One peach and orange blossom, lemon, and orange marmalade; and The Drinking Class with WhistlePig bourbon, cocchi di torino, maple syrup, lemon, cardamom, and lavender; or the Bubbles Galore package, accompanied by guest’s choice of fresh juice, for $40 per guest.

“For our brunch service, we wanted to build on Harper’s reputation for serving great food with stylish flair,” said Executive Chef Zachary Pierce. “The menu includes classic brunch staples alongside more imaginative dishes, all designed to create a fun and memorable experience every time. We’re excited to welcome in guests for something new and fun at Harper’s.”

Harper’s also launched a Happy Hour menu starting June 17, which is available every Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The menu offers a selection of high-end bar bites including Australian Lamb Lollipops, Maryland Crab Cakes, Filet Sliders, Carpaccio and Oysters on the Half Shell. The menu also includes Classic Martinis and Margaritas for $8 each, domestic beer for $5 and house wines for $7.

Reservations can be made online at harpersnashville.com. Harper’s Steakhouse is located at 2 Lea Avenue, Nashville, TN 37210.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email