Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Makes Nashville Premiere in August at TPAC

First national tour of critically acclaimed, record-breaking production stars Emmy Award® winner Richard Thomas

The history-making production of To Kill A Mockingbird makes its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Aug. 9-14. Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, comes to Nashville as part of a multi-year national tour across North America.

Single tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird go on sale on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch. Additional casting will be announced later.

To Kill A Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on Nov. 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On Feb. 26, 2020, To Kill A Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on Oct. 5, 2021, and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on Jan. 16, 2022. To Kill A Mockingbird is set to resume performances at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre with Greg Kinnear as Atticus Finch in summer 2022. A production in London’s West End is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor, and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill A Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

Richard Thomas (Atticus Finch) last appeared on Broadway in the revival of “The Little Foxes,” for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including “You Can’t Take It with You,” “Race,” “Democracy,” “Incident at Vichy” (Drama Desk Award nomination), “The Stendhal Syndrome” (Lucille Lortel Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), “A Naked Girl on the Appian Way,” “An Enemy of the People,” “Tiny Alice,” “The Front Page,” “The Fifth of July,” innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at seven years old in “Sunrise at Campobello” on Broadway. He was last seen on national tour in the award-winning productions of “The Humans” (Elliot Norton Award) and “Twelve Angry Men.” Thomas is an Emmy Award-winning actor beloved for his performance in the iconic series “The Waltons.” His feature film performances include Frank Perry’s “Last Summer,” James Goldstone’s “Red Sky at Morning,” James Bridges’ “September 30, 1955,” Curtis Hanson’s “Wonder Boys,” Ang Lee’s “Taking Woodstock,” and Nora Fingscheidt’s “The Unforgivable” (Netflix). He is best known to contemporary television audiences for his work in the critically renowned series “The Americans” as well as his appearances on “Billions,” the limited series “Tell Me Your Secrets,” and the Netflix series “Ozark.”

For more information, visit www. tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com and follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To Kill A Mockingbird is the second production featured in the 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Institutional sponsors for TPAC include its official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking, and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description, and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series production and Broadway special engagement. For more information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.

We have updated our Patron Entry Policy and no longer require proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination. Masks are required for Broadway at TPAC performances. For event-specific policies, visit TPAC.ORG/ShowUpdates. For complete entry policy and health protocols, visit TPAC.ORG/PatronHealth.