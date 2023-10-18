Harlem Legends Take On Nolensville All-Stars at Nolensville High School

Calling all basketball fans! Don’t miss your opportunity to see a Globetrotter-style game at Nolensville High on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

At 4 p.m., the Nolensville All-Stars will take on the Harlem Legends in a friendly game of basketball. Local educators, law enforcement, coaches, and more will join the Nolensville team to compete against professionals, including former members of the Harlem Globetrotters.

General admission to the game is $15 per person and may be purchased online. VIP tickets are available for $30.

All proceeds will benefit the NHS basketball programs.

Source: WCS InFocus

