Harlem Legends Take On Nolensville All-Stars at Nolensville High School

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Calling all basketball fans! Don’t miss your opportunity to see a Globetrotter-style game at Nolensville High on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

At 4 p.m., the Nolensville All-Stars will take on the Harlem Legends in a friendly game of basketball. Local educators, law enforcement, coaches, and more will join the Nolensville team to compete against professionals, including former members of the Harlem Globetrotters.

General admission to the game is $15 per person and may be purchased online. VIP tickets are available for $30.

All proceeds will benefit the NHS basketball programs.

Source: WCS InFocus
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here