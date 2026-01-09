Harken Hall Welcomes Back Music City Roots

Jamie Amos, president of Harken Hall and Executive Producer of Music City

Roots announced that Nashville’s beloved American music showcase, Music City Roots, will return January 28, featuring artists John McEuen, Gary Nicholson, and Dani-Rae Clark.

The format includes performances and interviews with each artist. Legendary artist Jim

Lauderdale will serve as host, Keith Bilbrey will return as announcer, and Ranger Doug Green of Riders in the Sky will interview each artist.

Music City Roots partner WMOT Roots Radio, the region’s source for Americana music, will air the concert live. In making the announcement, Amos said, “Our reintroduction of Music City Roots in late November was so well received that we immediately began work on this second show with artists who are asking to be part of one of the greatest Americana experiences today. Guests will see country, blues, rock, folk, bluegrass, and Americana at its best. This show directly inspired the creation of Harken Hall, which is a state-of-the-art live event venue, soundstage and video production facility.”

Multiple Grammy winner John McEuen shaped the sound of American music as a co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, inspiring generations of pickers and players. In 1971 McEuen initiated the now landmark Will the Circle Be Unbroken album, hooking Nitty Gritty Dirt Band up with his musical mentors Earl Scruggs and Doc Watson simply by asking them to record it. McEuen has more than 46 albums that have earned four platinum and five gold records, multiple Grammy CMA and ACM awards and numerous other accolades.

Gary Nicholson is a number one hit songwriter, two-time Grammy winning record producer and recording artist. He was inducted into the Texas Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. There are more than seven hundred recordings of his songs in various genres including country, blues, rock, folk, Americana, bluegrass and pop.

Country cuts have been made by Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Garth Brooks, George Strait, George Jones, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Chris Stapleton, Trisha Yearwood, Don Williams, Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Alabama and many more. He has had pop/rock/blues cuts by BB King, Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, Neil Diamond, Keb Mo, Gregg Allman among others.

Dani-Rae Clark is a sharp-tongued outlaw country artist with heart, humor and twang to spare.She’s a writer of intriguing and intoxicating contradictions, queer stories and characters – ever the center of their musical soul – blossom from vintage country roots. Dani-Rae will leave you in stitches, in love, in tears, and indignant. But no matter what, she’ll leave you wanting more.

The producers of Music City Roots remain committed to their mission of education, preservation,and evolution of American roots music—a genre born of the cultural collisions that created the great American melting pot. Through the support of like-minded sponsors, the goal is to keep ticket prices affordable and the experience accessible to all.

The showcase is set for January 28, and doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. concert. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd. Madison, Tn 37115, just 11 minutes from downtown Nashville. Complimentary parking is available, and food and beverages may be purchased throughout the evening.

