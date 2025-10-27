Harken Hall to Kick Off the Holiday Season with Santa’s Station Stop

Harken Hall welcomes Santa’s Station Stop November 2, a free family event to kick off the holiday season. Space is limited and reservations are required.

Santa’s Station Stop includes a festive day of holiday fun, crafts and Christmas magic in one of Madison’s most charming venues. Enjoy a variety of children’s activities and creative holiday stations, including Christmas-themed coloring books, letters to Santa and Christmas card decorating. This event is free to attend but registration is required, with the option to reserve a professional photo to be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for $40 (maximum of 5 people per photo).

To make the day even sweeter, guests can enjoy complimentary cocoa, milk tea and cookies while soaking in the sounds and sights of the season. Guests will enjoy festive holiday music and cheer throughout the Hall from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Photography slots are limited and guests can make reservations online at https://www.harkenhall.com/shows/santa-s-station-stop-at-harken-hall-02-nov?utm_source=fb&utm_medium=leadgen&utm_campaign=santa.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

