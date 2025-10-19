Harken Hall’s Meet & Three Local Music Showcase Returns Nov. 11 With The Prickly Pair, Zach Bryson, and Jess Jocoy

Harken Hall announced the latest installment of Meet & Three Local Music Showcase — where at least three local artists take the stage each night for an evening of music and community set for Nov. 11.

This installment features 30-minute sets from The Prickly Pair, Zach Bryson, and Jess Jocoy. Between sets, artists will mingle with the audience, making this showcase as much about connection as it is about performance.

The Prickly Pair – Nashville duo Mason Summit & Irene Greene blending “angsty Americana” with classic country roots

Zach Bryson – Nashville singer-songwriter with a vintage-leaning country/folk/Americana streak

Jess Jocoy – Poetic country that feels cinematic and lived-in, turning everyday moments into timeless songs

Seating is general admission, and tickets are $15 when purchased in advance and $20 on the day of the show and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website: https://www.harkenhall.com/. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert is at 6:30 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free parking is available onsite and nearby the venue. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115.

