Harken Hall Announces Johnny Rodriquez Tribute Concert Set for December 10

Harken Hall is proud to announce a special Johnny Rodriquez Tribute Concert set for December 10 in honor of his birthday. The evening will feature performances by

Mandy Barnett, Tony Jackson, Wendy Moten, Ranger Doug, Gustavo Moradel, Aubry Rodriguez and others with the acclaimed 45 RPM as house band.

Few artists have shaped the sound of country music quite like Johnny Rodriquez. With his unmistakable voice, emotional storytelling and bilingual phrasing that helped open doors for generations to come, Johnny’s music continues to resonate across decades and genres.

The tribute concert will include friends, family and fellow musicians at Harken Hall for a heartfelt tribute concert celebrating the songs, spirit and legacy of a true country music original.

In addition to live music, the night will include a special video tribute, offering a moving look back at Johnny’s life, artistry and influence. This event is both a celebration and a gesture of support with proceeds benefiting the Rodriguez family.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. Floor tickets are $30, Loveseat $55 and Suite $65. Parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. For more information call (615) 326-1369 or email [email protected].

ABOUT HARKEN HALL

Harken Hall is a premier event venue and production facility in Madison, Tennessee, designed for concerts, corporate events, weddings, and media production. The venue opened Fall, 2024 with a capacity of 922 standing or 576 seated guests in the Main Hall, plus additional outdoor space, it offers a versatile setting for unforgettable experiences. Featuring state-of-the-art AV and lighting, two recording studios, A 4K multi-camera video studio, and a commitment to sustainability, Harken Hall is a hub for music, celebration and innovation.

