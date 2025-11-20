Harken Hall Announces December Meet & Three Local Music Showcase

Harken Hall is proud to announce the December installment of Meet & Three Local Music Showcase on December 16.

This installment features 30-minute sets from Los Swamp Monsters, Abigail Flowers and Dani-Rae Clark. Between sets, artists will mingle with the audience, making this showcase as much about connection as it is about performance.

Meet the artists!

Los Swamp Monsters – Grit-soaked Southern blues and roadhouse rock with deep bayou grooves and a wild streak.

Abigail Flowers – Award-winning jazz vocalist, songwriter, and Lanikai Ukuleles artist, blending smooth vocals and timeless swing.

Dani-Rae Clark – Sharp-tongued outlaw country with heart, humor, and twang to spare.

Tickets are $15 when purchased in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Seating is general admission.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. Parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. For more information call (615) 326-1369 or email [email protected].

