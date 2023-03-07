Hardy Extends Tour with a Stop in Nashville

Hardy just announced the next stops of the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour. Special guests on the tour will be reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.

Kicking off in August in Knoxville, the tour stops the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour will stop in October at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. This new leg of the noisemaking tour ups the ante, marking HARDY’s first run headlining arenas.

“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I’m honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I’m announcing my first arena tour,” HARDY said in a release. “Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you’ve ever seen. See y’all out there.”

Tickets will be available starting with the HARDY Fan Club presale beginning Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time at hardyofficial.com.