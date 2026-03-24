HARDY announces HARDY HALLOWEEN, a two-night celebration at The Truth in Nashville, TN, on October 29 and October 30, 2026.

Tickets will be available during a HARDY Fan Club Presale starting on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. CT at HardyOfficial.com.

A variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans will be offered to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo with HARDY, VIP-exclusive merchandise and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

In a feat of superstar storytelling, the five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner recently gathered fellow country heavyweights Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen to release arguably the biggest musical event of the year – “McArthur.” Written by HARDY alongside Jameson Rogers, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill, with production by Jay Joyce, the song traces the changes of time and lineage across generations. The New York Times describes it as “a rootsy, fiddle-topped ballad that stays humble about what a legacy means.”

HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. He’s collaborated and shared stages with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

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