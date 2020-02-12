Are you a Tennessee homebuyer who’s in the market to buy a luxurious, modern, and customizable home? Are you looking to work with a trusted, dedicated realtor, one who’ll put your priorities, requirements, and preferences first?
You’re invited to attend the Hardeman Springs Grand Opening Luncheon on February 20, 2020, where luxury Middle Tennessee realtor Susan Gregory and her team of real estate experts will showcase three fabulous opportunities in the beautiful Hardeman Springs neighborhood.
Three Listings Available In Hardeman Springs
Currently, there’s a decorated model and one finished home to see.
1Listing 1 – 5513 Hardeman Springs Blvd Lot 102
(Under Contract)
4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home for $789,900. Three bedrooms on the main level with one bedroom and an additional room on the upper level. Features tall ceilings, excellent storage, and a 3-car garage. You can pick your own colors for this 3,667 sq ft home.
2Listing 2 – 5512 Hardeman Springs Blvd Lot 133
5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home for $869,900. Two bedrooms on the main level. This home includes a vaulted family room, built-in chef’s kitchen, a covered back porch, a bonus room, storage, and a 3-car garage.
3Listing 3 – 5508 Hardeman Springs Blvd Lot 134
5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home for $839,900. This home features an open concept with a master and guest bedroom on the main level. Home includes a gourmet kitchen, a study, plenty of storage, and a 3-car garage.
Special Promotions for Better Value!
Don’t miss these grand opening specials: a $5,000 realtor bonus along with a $10,000 buyer incentive. This promotion will apply to any contract written by February 29, 2020. Find your luxurious, customized home in Hardeman Springs – all while saving money!
A Seamless Buying Process
When you work with a qualified and experienced realtor like Susan Gregory, you’re sure to have a seamless home-buying process. If you’re looking to buy a home in Hardeman Springs, be sure to attend the Hardeman Springs Grand Opening Luncheon for more information about opportunities in this neighborhood!
Reserve Your Spot Today
If you’re looking to buy a luxury Middle Tennessee home, don’t miss the Hardeman Springs Grand Opening Luncheon on February 20, 2020. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is set to last until 2 p.m. The luncheon will be held at 5505 Hardeman Springs Blvd, Arrington, Tennessee 37014. If you’re a Tennessee homebuyer or buyer’s agent with questions about this event, feel free to call (615) 300-5111 for more information.