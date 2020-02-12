Are you a Tennessee homebuyer who’s in the market to buy a luxurious, modern, and customizable home? Are you looking to work with a trusted, dedicated realtor, one who’ll put your priorities, requirements, and preferences first?

You’re invited to attend the Hardeman Springs Grand Opening Luncheon on February 20, 2020, where luxury Middle Tennessee realtor Susan Gregory and her team of real estate experts will showcase three fabulous opportunities in the beautiful Hardeman Springs neighborhood.

Three Listings Available In Hardeman Springs



Currently, there’s a decorated model and one finished home to see.