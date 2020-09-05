Hardee’s Shares Recipe for Fried Green Tomato Biscuit

Hardee’s is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a month-long celebration of a southern comfort food – biscuits.
Known for their fresh hot biscuits, Hardee’s is launching, for a limited time only, Made From Scratch biscuit recipes over the month of September. At the end of the month, customers can vote for the ones they’d like to see in the stores.
Owen Klein, VP of Global Culinary Innovation, created recipes that include a Shrimp and Grits Biscuit, Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit, Southern Style Biscuit with a tangy pimento filling and a Fried Green Tomato Biscuit.
Watch the video they posted on Instagram of the Fried Green Tomato biscuit. Below, Hardee’s shared the recipe so you can make it at home.
We’ve been waiting all year for September, it’s not only our Birthday Month, it’s also National Biscuit Month! To celebrate we’re introducing a series of one-of-a-kind recipes from our head chef Owen Klein, for fans to make at home, but we can’t let you do all the work yourself so leave the biscuit making to us. Before you start the recipe, head over to Hardee’s pick up some of our Made from Scratch Biscuits and get ready to make your very own Biscuit Masterpiece. Share your creation using #HardeesBiscuitMonth and tag @Hardees for a chance to be featured on our channels. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Week one: the Fried Green Tomato Biscuit 😋 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At the end of the month, we’ll be asking you which southern-inspired biscuit you’d like to see tested on our menu, so let us know which one(s) you like best.
Fried Green Tomato Biscuit – 6 Servings
Ingredients
- 2-3 medium-sized, green tomatoes
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup whole buttermilk
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Oil for frying
Assembly
- 6 eggs
- Butter, as needed for frying eggs
- 6 slices cheddar cheese
- Hardee’s® Made-from-Scratch Biscuits
Instructions
-
Wash and slice green tomatoes approximately 1/3-inch thick, discarding the tops and bottoms. Set aside.
-
Whisk 2 eggs and buttermilk together in a medium-size bowl. Place flour into a shallow dish. Mix cornmeal, panko breadcrumbs, salt, and black pepper into another shallow dish. Dip the tomato slices into flour to coat. Then dip the tomatoes into buttermilk and egg mixture. Dredge in breadcrumbs/cornmeal to completely coat.
-
In a medium skillet, pour oil (enough so that there is 1/2 inch of oil in the pan) and heat over medium heat. Place breaded tomato slices into the frying pan in batches of 2 or 3, depending on the size of your skillet. Do not crowd the tomatoes, they should not touch each other. When the tomatoes are golden brown, flip and fry them on the other side (2-3 minutes each side). Drain them on paper towels.
-
Heat another skillet over medium heat. Add butter and cook eggs to desired doneness.
-
Split Hardee’s Made-from-Scratch Biscuits.
-
Place 1 or 2 fried tomato slices on the bottom of each biscuit, top with cheddar cheese and prepared eggs. Close biscuit and serve immediately.