Hardee’s Shares Recipe for Fried Green Tomato Biscuit

Hardee’s is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a month-long celebration of a southern comfort food – biscuits.

Known for their fresh hot biscuits, Hardee’s is launching, for a limited time only, Made From Scratch biscuit recipes over the month of September. At the end of the month, customers can vote for the ones they’d like to see in the stores.

Owen Klein, VP of Global Culinary Innovation, created recipes that include a Shrimp and Grits Biscuit, Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit, Southern Style Biscuit with a tangy pimento filling and a Fried Green Tomato Biscuit.

Watch the video they posted on Instagram of the Fried Green Tomato biscuit. Below, Hardee’s shared the recipe so you can make it at home.

Fried Green Tomato Biscuit – 6 Servings

Ingredients

2-3 medium-sized, green tomatoes

2 eggs

½ cup whole buttermilk

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Oil for frying

Assembly

6 eggs

Butter, as needed for frying eggs

6 slices cheddar cheese

Hardee’s® Made-from-Scratch Biscuits

Instructions