Hardee’s, at 1315 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, is currently under renovations. During this time, they will not be open for business.

There’s a sign on the drive-thru window that says “We’re Remodeling” with a rendering of an updated Hardee’s storefront.

We reached CKE headquarters in Franklin, a representative stated they are remodeling the restaurant to have a whole new look and feel.

As to when the store will reopen, they didn’t have an exact date. But they did stress that even though the restaurant will be new, Hardee’s will still serve their burgers and biscuits.

