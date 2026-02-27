Hardee’s Brings Back Frisco Lineup

Hardee’s is welcoming back some of its most requested menu items for a limited time in 2026, headlined by the all-new Frisco Breakfast Burger, the return of the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco, and fan-favorite sweet treats. Available at participating locations nationwide, the lineup features the brand’s signature charbroiled Angus beef, scratch-made biscuits, and hand-scooped shakes. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the New Hardee’s Frisco Breakfast Burger?

The Frisco Breakfast Burger is an all-new addition to the Hardee’s breakfast menu, available from February 18 through May 12, 2026. This hearty breakfast sandwich features a 100% USA Angus beef patty stacked with cherrywood smoked bacon, a freshly cracked egg, melty American cheese, and crispy hash rounds, all served on perfectly toasted sourdough bread. The Frisco Breakfast Burger packs 42 grams of protein in a single sandwich, making it one of the more substantial breakfast options available at any fast-food chain this spring.

While the Frisco Breakfast Burger is available, guests can also pick up any core Frisco Breakfast Sandwich starting at $3.99 at participating locations. The Frisco Your Way All Day promotion gives breakfast fans a range of indulgent options built around the brand’s signature sourdough bread.

When Does the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco Return to Hardee’s?

The BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco is back by popular demand for lunch, available from February 18 through April 14, 2026. This fan-favorite sandwich features a 100% Angus beef quarter-pound patty chargrilled and topped with slow-smoked pulled pork for what Hardee’s calls the ultimate meat-on-meat experience. For the second year, Hardee’s has partnered with Clifty Farm, a Tennessee-based brand known for authentic BBQ craftsmanship.

Clifty Farm’s pulled pork is hand-rubbed and slow-smoked for 16 hours over natural hardwood, delivering bold barbecue flavor in every bite. The sandwich is finished with melted American cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, all served on Hardee’s signature Frisco Bread.

What Other Limited-Time Items Are on the Hardee’s Menu?

Beyond the Frisco sandwich lineup, Hardee’s is bringing back two additional fan favorites for a limited time.

Strawberry Lemon Biscuit — A scratch-made biscuit packed with strawberry and lemon flavor and topped with a drizzle of icing. Available in single, double, or 4-pack during breakfast hours.

Cookies n’ Cream Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shake — A creamy shake crafted with hand-scooped vanilla ice cream blended with Oreo cookie pieces. Available in a 16-ounce size.

These items join the broader Hardee’s limited-time lineup and are available at participating locations while supplies last.

Where Can You Get the Hardee’s Limited-Time Menu Items?

All limited-time menu items are available at participating Hardee’s locations nationwide. Hardee’s operates more than 1,400 restaurants across 31 states. For the nearest location, full menu details, and ordering options, visit www.hardees.com.

