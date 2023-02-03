Hardee’s to Offer Heart Shaped Biscuits for a Limited Time

Nothing says love like Made from Scratch™ Biscuits! Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hardee’s is bringing back fan-favorite Heart Shaped Biscuits and introducing a tart twist with the new Cherry Filled Biscuit. Both will be available for a limited time in February at participating Hardee’s restaurants during regular breakfast hours.

“Hardee’s is all about quality comfort, and we are thrilled to deliver a twist on that for Valentine’s Day,” said Jean Leathersich, Director of Culinary for CKE Restaurants, Inc. “Bringing back our popular Heart Shaped, Made from Scratch Biscuits, and introducing indulgent Cherry Filled Biscuits, gives our devoted breakfast fans even more to be excited about this year.”

Heart Shaped Biscuits will be available Feb. 11-14 and can be ordered individually or added onto any breakfast menu offering. Cherry Filled Biscuits will be available Feb. 8 – March 14 and can be ordered individually for $2.99 or as part of a combo for $4.99.

Additionally, when new or existing Hardee’s My Rewards members order any two eligible Made From ScratchTM biscuits in the Hardee’s app or online ordering platform between Feb. 11-14, they will receive an offer through their My Rewards account for one free Cherry Filled Biscuit with minimum $1 purchase, redeemable within 10 days of receipt on their next digital breakfast order through the My Rewards app or online ordering platform. Additional terms apply.