Hardee’s Heart Shaped Biscuits Return for Valentine’s Day

Jan. 28, 2025 – Call them a love letter from your local Hardee’s Biscuit Baker – just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hardee’s fan-favorite Heart Shaped Biscuits are back. Warming even more hearts this year, the signature biscuits made from scratch starting at 4 a.m. each day by Hardee’s Biscuit Bakers will be available even longer, from February 1-16 at participating locations.

Recently, Hardee’s announced a yearlong partnership to celebrate goodness in our communities with country superstar Thomas Rhett, who graciously stopped by the restaurant to spend time with restaurant teams, thank them for their hard work, and try a hand at making Heart Shaped Biscuits himself.

All Hardee’s biscuits will be handmade in the shape of a heart Feb. 1-16 and can be ordered individually or as part of any breakfast menu offering, including all biscuit sandwiches. For My Rewards members, a BOGO biscuit offer is available from Feb. 1-16 that can be mixed and matched between the Maple Bacon Super Biscuit, Super Bacon Biscuit, Super Sausage Biscuit, Monster Biscuit and more.

Get more Member-exclusive offers by downloading the Hardee’s app and joining My Rewards, available here.

The season of love and goodness is here. Go to your nearest restaurant to enjoy a Hardee’s Heart Shaped Biscuit from your local Biscuit Baker.

Source: Hardee’s

