Hardee’s Announces the Return of Fan-Favorite Philly Cheesesteak Duo

March 7, 2024 – Calling all cheesesteak lovers! Hardee’s is bringing back its popular Philly Cheesesteak Angus Burger and Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito for a limited time, so get ready to enjoy the delicious combination of thinly sliced ribeye, fire-roasted onions and peppers, and melted cheese.

Whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast or a lunchtime treat, this dynamic duo will satisfy cravings. But don’t wait too long – these limited-time offerings are only available while supplies last!

About Hardee’s:

Hardee’s, with over 1,600 restaurants across the U.S. and a presence in 13 countries worldwide, is a fast-food chain known for its menu that goes beyond the ordinary.

