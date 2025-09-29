Hardee’s Announces Finalists of the Annual National Biscuit Baker Competition

Finalists from Across the Country Head to Franklin, Tenn. in October to Compete for National Title!

Creating the signature Hardee’s® Made from Scratch™ biscuit is a blend of tradition, skill and a passion for excellence. This fall, four exceptional Hardee’s bakers will showcase those very qualities as they compete for top honors at the upcoming national Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition in Franklin, Tennessee.

Following a rigorous round of local and regional contests, these talented finalists have proven themselves among the best in the country. On Thursday, Oct. 16, they will go head-to-head at CKE Restaurants’ headquarters — the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.® — vying for the 2025 Biscuit Baker Champion title and a $10,000 cash prize.

This year’s finalists, each representing their local franchise group and the spirit of “Goodness in the Making,” are:

Clint Adkins, representing Bedford, Ind., and New Beginnings Restaurant Group LLC

Tammy Getchey, representing Headland, Ala., and Phase 3 Star LLC

Amanda McIntosh, representing Dayton, Tenn., and J&S Restaurants Inc.

Martha Mahaffey, representing Jefferson, N.C., and Mountain Star LLC

“Goodness in the Making starts with people. Hardee’s biscuit bakers put the goodness into breakfast, and their dedication is felt in every fresh batch they bake before dawn,” said Tony D’Amico, president of Hardee’s. “This competition highlights their expertise and commitment to perfecting the golden color, the fluffy texture and the perfect taste of every biscuit. We’re proud to recognize these outstanding team members as they reach the final round.”

To earn their spot in the finals, bakers demonstrated mastery of Hardee’s proprietary biscuit procedures and were tasked with preparing 52 biscuits within 15 minutes. In addition to competing for the grand prize, the event also serves as an annual recertification in the company’s iconic biscuit-making methods. Fans can enjoy Hardee’s Made from Scratch™ biscuits fresh every day at locations nationwide.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

Twitter: @hardees

Instagram: @hardees

TikTok: @hardees

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hardees

Source: PRN

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email