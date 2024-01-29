Hardaway Construction Announces New President

Hardaway Construction announces the promotion of former Senior Vice President Tracy Cothran to the position of president to further the growth and expansion of the company. From his beginnings as a laborer to roles as a carpenter, foreman and superintendent, Cothran has demonstrated unparalleled dedication and expertise as he has grown in the industry.

As president, Cothran will oversee all day-to-day operations of the company. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the business make him uniquely qualified for this role. This transition is a testament to his hard work, commitment to Hardaway Construction and his embodiment of the company’s core values: transparency, innovation, attention to detail and a collaborative approach.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Tracy since my early days in the industry, starting in 2005 when he was the superintendent on my first project as a project engineer,” said Hardaway Construction CEO David Frazier. “I am excited for this new chapter in the story of Hardaway Construction, and this change in leadership is a strategic step towards ensuring our long-term success and continued excellence in the industry.”

Cothran has been involved with projects in the Nashville market since 1987. Throughout his 30-year career, he has led projects in the Middle Tennessee market and others throughout Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Florida and Texas. He has led efforts for some of the region’s most pivotal projects, and his experience and skills broaden the capabilities and expertise of the firm.

“It is an inspiring time for Hardaway, especially as we enter our 100th-year in business,” Cothran said. “Stepping in as president allows David to focus on the strategic, long-range planning of the business and focus on the future. I am honored to be responsible for day-to-day leadership and continue embodying our core values.”

Hardaway Construction will celebrate its 100th anniversary with more details to come on observance and give back to the community initiatives to commemorate this accomplishment in business.