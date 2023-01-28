Happy Hour at JJ’s Wine Bar

Start 2023 off on the right foot! Stop by JJ’s Wine Bar for their happy hour and get 25% off the wine in their wine dispensing machines. Their happy is Tuesday – Friday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

While the wine in their dispensers is constantly changing, they have a delicious menu you can choose from at any time.

Appetizers

Start your evening off with a customer favorite, buffalo chicken dip. The creamy, zesty dip is made in-house and served with a side of tortilla chips. If you prefer a vegetarian option, give the homemade hummus or the truffled cashews a try. Can’t decide on just one? Order a table full of appetizers to pair with your wine. They definitely will not disappoint!

Salad

If you’re feeling like having something lighter after eating those delicious appetizers, give one of the salads a try! JJ’s has a delicious caesar salad with homemade croutons. You can also add chicken for a little bit of protein. Another option is the garden salad which comes with fresh vegetables and their signature poppy seed dressing.

Meats & Cheeses

You can’t go wrong with a charcuterie board and a glass of wine! JJ’s Wine Bar has a cheese board, meat board, or a combination of the two. The selections of meats and cheese change daily so make sure to ask your server what the options are when you go!

Artisan Flatbread

JJ’s Wine Bar has plenty of different types of flatbread to choose from. A customer favorite is the Margherita pizza. It is topped with olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil and tomatoes, and a balsamic reduction, creating a mouthwatering combination.

They also have barbeque chicken flatbread, pesto chicken flatbread, and prosciutto and gouda flatbread. Everyone can order their own personal one or you can get multiple and share them with the table!

Dessert

Don’t forget about dessert! Try JJ’s Favorite, a chocolate fondue with a selection of goodies to dip in it. Another amazing favorite is the brown butter cake. It is a fluffy, delicious cake served with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon.

You can also try out their truffles or turtle cheesecake. You can even skip dinner altogether and grab a table full of desserts to pair with your wine!

JJ’s Wine Bar

JJ’s Wine Bar has options for everyone whether you prefer red, white, or rose. They also have a large selection of cocktails or beer.

Stop by for their happy hour or spend Valentine’s Day there! No reservations are required and they will have their full menu available, so if you want to do something special, JJ’s is the perfect spot! Check out their full menu and any other information on their website.