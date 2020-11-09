Happenstance Social Lounge Opens in Nolensville

A new social lounge called Happenstance opened its doors last week in Nolensville.

Located at 7180 Nolensville Road, the sign isn’t up yet but the community has been welcomed to check out the latest spot to grab a drink and chat with your neighbors.

Via Facebook, they shared, “We may not have a sign up yet and may still have a few things to work out but we have gotten overwhelming support from the community and are beyond excited to open our doors tomorrow. A lot of love and work has gone into making this space super fun and special. Keep in mind, we are only doing walk-ins, no call aheads quite yet. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Owners Amanda and Dylan, Nolensville residents since 2017, wanted to bring something new to Nolensville and built upon their travel experience of bringing a city feel to the suburbs.

The new lounge features a wall of wine where you can select your size from a sample to a full glass giving customers the option to try different wines.

In addition, the cocktail menu features mixed drinks like Ain’t Easy Being Green featuring Reyka vodka, muddled arugula, Chareau, lime, and agave and It Rums in the Family, a Plantation Pineapple rum, Bordiga bitter, sweet vermouth, and chocolate bitters.

Found on the food menu is a small and large size charcuterie, they feature Franklin Bakehouse sourdough bread with dipping olive oil, Jeni’s Ice cream, a cookie plate and gourmet popcorn.

A ribbon-cutting event will be held on November 17th with Wiliamson Inc. at 11 am.

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 4 pm – 10 pm, Friday – Saturday, 4 pm – 11 pm, and Sunday, 1 pm – 8 pm.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.