Happening Today: Leiper’s Fork Wood Carvers in Downtown Franklin

One of the highlights of downtown Franklin’s annual Pumpkinfest is watching the pumpkin carving demonstrations by Leiper’s Fork Wood Carvers. Although Pumpkinfest is canceled this year, you can still get a glimpse of the talented woodcarvers as they will be stationed in downtown Franklin today, Saturday, Oct 10.

The Leiper’s Fork Wood Carvers will be in downtown Franklin carving pumpkins rain or shine. This event is open to the public to stop by and oooh and awe at their amazing skills. The event is hosted by Parks Realty in support of the Heritage Foundation’s “Paint the Town Orange.”

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, and its division the Downtown Franklin Association have partnered with Visit Franklin and City of Franklin to “Paint the Town Orange” this October in celebration of autumn in historic Franklin’s Main Street District.

Franklin will be aglow all month long with shades of orange everywhere including the Heritage Foundation’s iconic “pumpkin tree,” family-friendly fall photo backdrops and seasonal activations throughout downtown Franklin.

If you go:

Saturday, Oct 10

10:30 am. – 2:30 p.m.

106 East Main Street

Franklin, TN 37064 (In the courtyard behind Landmark Booksellers)