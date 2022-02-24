Happening Today: Harpeth Conservancy Hosts Cheers and Beers Event

Join the Harpeth Conservancy in celebrating recent victories for rivers in Tennessee with an event called Cheers and Beers on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 5 pm – 7 pm at TailGate Brewery, 7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville.

They will also have McCrory Lane Quarry updates and upcoming legislation impacting Tennessee rivers will be discussed. The evening is a great opportunity to meet and talk with local elected officials on these issues.

Hosts for the event will be Tommye Maddox, James Sanders, and Gerard Stranch.

Elected Officials in attendance will include:

Dave Rosenberg, Council Member

Gloria Hausser, Council Member

Angie Henderson, Council Member

Sharon Hurt, Council Member

Zulfat Suara, Council Member

Representative Bo Mitchell, 50th District

Senator Heidi Campbell, 20th District

Abigail Tylor, School Board Member

Harpeth Conservancy is committed to community outreach and education in Middle Tennessee. Harpeth Conservancy’s mission is to restore and protect clean water and healthy ecosystems for rivers in Tennessee by employing scientific expertise and collaborative relationships to develop, promote, and support broad community stewardship and action.